Mile High Jobs - the Ultimate Aviation Recruitment Site

Sussex, Eastbourne -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2013 -- Aviation is one of the highest proficiency demanding industries witnessing high attention and awareness among the UK population. With large number of private players coming into the field, the industry is gaining impetus. This has added to a considerable increase in the employees in the industry which is looking for more number of employees. Mile High Jobs has launched a new recruitment site to take care of this requirement. It mainly targets the UK audience.



The website specializes in recruitment for the airline industry. It mainly focuses on job opportunities in the aviation industry. Pilots and cabin crew can now search this website and apply for jobs in UK. The website also has an option wherein the candidates can upload a video and market themselves to prospective clients. The candidates just need to enter the keywords of the job category they are looking for and search for jobs. The candidates also have the option to post their curriculum vitae to the website. But for this they need to be a registered user. The website has two categories namely for job seekers and the employers. Those who are searching for jobs can receive emails about the job opportunities available in UK.



Employers who would like recruit people to their respective firms can post their ads in this website. They can post job openings as well as browse through the resumes submitted by the candidates if they are registered with the site. Recruiters can also get the CV’s through email, which makes their job much easy. The job posting can be done by companies as well as recruitment agencies. The website also enables you to connect to social networking sites like Google. The most attractive feature of the website is that recruitment agencies and employers can post their job openings 100 % free in this website until 2014. Employers also have the option to integrate their site with this website if they have a feed for the same. There is a contact info page where the customers can post their comments and submit.



Users can submit the CV’s and apply for the jobs for free as long as they want. You can also search jobs by company name and location. The advanced search option helps you to find jobs category wise by typing the country, employment type, category, keywords, and location. Another option allows the users to fill any content they want to be displayed in the ‘Find Jobs’ page.



About Mile High Jobs

Mile High Jobs is a website that focuses on aviation recruitment specifically for UK population. It helps job seekers search for jobs and apply for free. It also allows recruitment agencies to post their job openings in the website and search for CV’s of candidates.



