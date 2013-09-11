MilesWeb Internet Services Announced the Launch of the Exclusive Blog Hosting Packages

Nashik, Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/11/2013 -- MilesWeb has been continuously adding new digital products and services considering the specific needs of the distinct user groups. This web hosting company announces to bring a new whole world of opportunities for the bloggers, with their specifically designed blog hosting packages. While announcing the new blog hosting plans, the CEO Amit Deshpande stated that bloggers will find everything that they often require to quickly build a scalable blog and popularize it in the online world.



Talking about their new blog hosting servers, Amit says, “We already have so many bloggers as our clients. As a result of this, we understand what they need and now we want to cater to their needs in a more specific and dedicated manner. We thus invite all bloggers from India and abroad to have a look at our new plans that we have designed specifically for them.”



In a company release, MilesWeb declared that the features of their new web hosting plans will certainly appeal to the bloggers. They are offering free domain registration and domain transfer and also free blog migration to their servers. The company is confident that the blog owners would welcome this move as this would help the bloggers to create their own niche in the online world. Such special hosting plans for bloggers will encourage more people to start their own blogs and share their knowledge, experience and special skills on the web.



MilesWeb also reveals that the objective of introducing such low-cost blog hosting plans is to offer bloggers a reliable and universally accessible platform of self-expression. They assure a minimum of 99.95% uptime with a 24/7 support to help address any technical issues in the quickest possible manner. Dedicated Account Managers will be allocated to each blogger client to discuss their specific requirements, upgradation needs etc. Moreover, the support will be available in both English and Hindi languages. Thus, Hindi speaking bloggers from India will now be able to address their concerns and queries with more confidence and convenience.



The company is introducing low-priced hosting plans for the bloggers and at the same time offering them a 30 Day Money Back guarantee as well. The blog hosting plans are designed for creating more bloggers and offering them a powerful platform of self-expression. All bloggers are invited to check out the unique blog hosting plans and utilise them to become a prominent part of the online world.



About MilesWeb Internet Services

Milesweb offers fast, reliable, simple and affordable web hosting solutions to their worldwide customers. Their web hosting services comprise of technology, uptime and 24x7x365 exclusive customer support. The company offers their hosting services to all sectors, businesses of all sizes as well to the bloggers. Recently, they have devised blog hosting plans to support the ever-growing blogging community and to meet their requirements in the most specific manner.



For Media Contact:

Contact Person: Neha Khanna

Telephone: +91 253 6090111

Email: sales@milesweb.com

Website: http://www.milesweb.com

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