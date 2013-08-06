MilesWeb Internet Services Focuses on Indian SMBs with the Launch of Their Powerful & Low Cost Dedicated Servers in India

Nashik, Maharastra -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/06/2013 -- For the first time, the leading web hosting service provider, MilesWeb Internet Services announces powerful and affordable servers for Indian small and mid-size businesses. These new low-cost servers will enable the small businesses to run their resources such as intensive websites, Apps and Databases with a greater degree of efficiency. According to the web hosting India Company, the servers are managed and monitored round the clock to deliver optimum performance to make available all web based solutions without any downtime.



When asked what inspires them to launch low-cost and dedicated servers in India, the CEO of the company Amit Deshpande reveals, “The online presence of the Indian SMB companies is still very low, considering the internet user base the country has today. Our objective is to provide them with the opportunity to build their websites at an affordable cost and mark their presence on the online world.” According to a report published by IAMAI, there are around 140 million Internet users in India. However, the domain name penetration in the country constitutes only 3 percent of users. By 2014, the country will have 300 million internet users and this emphasizes on the demand of low-cost and powerful servers in India.



MilesWeb maintains that they have introduced web hosting plans that are most suitable for Indian SMBs. They are banking upon their Dell PowerEdge servers that feature Intel Xeon processor, SATA drives, DDR III memory, premium bandwidth and the range of these servers starts from Rs.9500 INR per month. All these new servers are offered with 500 GB premium bandwidth, ensuring interruption-free accessibility of the hosted applications with the maximum uptime.



According to a latest survey, lots of Indian companies are now spending heavily on SEO initiatives to help bring massive traffic to their websites. And now, MilesWeb will make sure that websites of these companies will remain accessible to their respective users in a 24/7 environment without any interruption. Besides their standard server offerings, they are also providing their real-time server and service monitoring service such as RAM utilization, DNS monitoring, process monitoring, SMTP, RBL status and 24/7/365 technical support at no additional costs, and which will ensure that a website/application does not come across any technical issue, all of a sudden.



The low-cost Indian server provider maintains that with the launch of their services in India, now Indian SMBs will not have to host their websites and applications in a shared or virtualized environment anymore. Because of their feature-rich and highly efficient servers, Indian companies will now enjoy more flexibility and a great return on investment. By introducing this new range of low-cost dedicated servers, they are now focusing on the customers who have outgrown from the shared and virtualized environment and need dedicated hosting services at an affordable cost. One can learn more about their new web hosting plans and their features by visiting their website http://www.milesweb.com/ .



Milesweb offers fast, reliable, simple and affordable web hosting solutions to their worldwide customers. Their web hosting services comprise of technology, uptime and 24x7x365 exclusive customer support. The company offers their hosting services to all sectors and businesses of all sizes. Recently, they have devised web hosting plans to support the ever-growing online businesses in India and to meet their expectations in the most optimal manner.



