MilesWeb Launches a Special Campaign Blog India Blog

Nashik, Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/03/2014 -- MilesWeb Internet Services; a leading website hosting and domain name service provider in India today announced the launch of its special campaign named "Blog India Blog". The initiative taken by MilesWeb is to encourage blogging in India. The campaign is specially focused towards Indian bloggers hosting their blogs outside India.



Most of the Indian bloggers prefer to host their blogs with a US or European hosting provider. The main reason behind blog hosting abroad is the cheaper hosting cost. The bloggers have a perception that Indian hosting providers cannot fulfill their requirement. There has not been any initiative taken by the web hosting companies in the recent past to invite the Indian bloggers to host the blogs in India. MilesWeb India is one of the few Indian hosting companies to come up with such innovative offers. Neha Khanna, Business Development Head said, "MilesWeb would be offering free domain registration/transfer for the first year along with free blog migration/setup. Blogging tips and tricks would also be posted on the company’s official blog to train the new bloggers".



Blogging is a very popular concept in foreign countries. There are active blogs on every category like health & beauty products, lifestyle, fitness, photography, technology, gadgets etc. A blog can help an individual to share knowledge with the world and at the same time good amount of money can also be generated through blogs by joining advertisement networks. There is a huge potential in blogging so MilesWeb initiative aims to incorporate a similar blogging culture in Indians by offering the best of the services at an affordable cost.



Neha Khanna further added that, "a special discount would be given to students who are interested in blogging and complete assistance would be given by MilesWeb team to setup and run the blogs. We are expecting more Indians to join the blogging league and make the most of it. MilesWeb team is available 24/7/365 to keep your blog up and running."



About MilesWeb Internet Services

MilesWeb.com is an established web hosting company in India offering with customized hosting solutions to small, medium and enterprise businesses. A wide range of hosting packages is offered comprising of shared hosting, VPS hosting, reseller hosting, CMS hosting, eCommerce hosting and dedicated server hosting. MilesWeb features a range of affordable hosting services with outstanding 24x7 customer support.



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