Milholland Electric Celebrates 25th Year in Business

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/29/2013 -- San Diego, California - In 2014, Milholland Electric, located on the web at http://www.milhollandelectric.com , will have been installing solar power in San Diego homes and businesses for 25 years. To celebrate this decade-and-a-half milestone, the company is taking a look back at the development of solar energy and the advances in electrical technology over that time period.



Milholland Electric has been one of the leading San Diego solar power companies for many years, installing solar power in both San Diego and Arizona homes to help residents take advantage of the abundant sunshine and generate power in a more environmentally conservative manner. However, it was not always as easy to find ways to generate solar power in southern California. Although San Diego solar power has always been ahead of the rest of the country, solar panel installation has been slower to grow in popularity than more traditional methods of electrical power generation.



Here is a timeline of important events in the history of solar power that have affected Milholland Electric and its customers who are using solar to power their homes:



- 1991--President George H.W. Bush redesignates the Solar Energy Research Institute as the National Renewable Energy Laboratory, shifting the focus of solar research to research into all renewable energy resource possibilities.



- 1993--Pacific Gas and Electric completes the first grid-supported photovoltaic system in Sherman, California.



- 1996--The U.S. Department of Energy launches Solar Two, one of the first solar energy towers and an upgrade on the earlier Solar One.



- 1999--Construction is completed on 4 Times Square, one of the largest buildings in the world incorporating solar power. Total world solar power exceeds 1000 megawatts for the first time.



- 2001--The largest single solar system in the country, and the fourth largest in the world, is installed at the Santa Rita Jail in Dublin, California.



- 2002--Union Pacific installs 350 photo-sensitive cells for operating signals in California.



- 2008--The federal government offers renewable energy tax credits to home owners who install solar power.



Since that time, solar power has only grown in popularity. Milholland Electric is proud to be a part of the history of solar integration into homes and businesses throughout southern California.



About Milholland Electric

Milholland Electric is a leader in solar panel installation San Diego and surrounding areas. For 25 years, Milholland Electric has been one of the primary solar power companies in the San Diego area, providing professional installation without the use of sub-contracted help.



For More Information: http://www.milhollandelectric.com