Milholland Electric Includes in-House Expert Solar and Electrical Contracting Services

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/13/2013 -- Milholland Electric has been the top company providing solar power in San Diego for many years. Now, the company that gained its reputation as the premiere solar company in San Diego offers both solar and electrical contracting services for new construction, remodeling and existing wiring and repairs with its own team of roofing and contracting experts.



Most San Diego solar power companies are limited in their expertise in providing wiring for new construction, repairs or remodels or specialty applications, but Milholland Electric can handle not only quality solar installation in San Diego but also traditional electrical wiring and repair as well as specialty wiring. In fact, no other San Diego solar power company provides the same variety of services as Milholland Electric, located on the web at www.milhollandelectric.com



Solar companies sometimes want to focus only on solar applications, but the very best companies offer both professional solar installation and service as well as complete electrical contracting, installation, repair and retrofitting. Milholland Electric has been a leader for more than two decades in providing both the very best electrical and solar installations. Furthermore, Milholland Electric provides its own expert roofing and contracting experts, so no jobs are sub-contracted to outside firms.



The lack of sub-contractors means that every Milholland Electric job is handled by the company's own team of experts for seamless, trouble-free service for San Diego homeowners. Milholland Electric has built its reputation on its team of professionals who can provide the best electrical and solar service in the San Diego area.



About Milholland Electric

For more than 23 years, Milholland Electric has been known as one of the most professional and reliable electric and solar power companies in San Diego and Arizona. Installing and repairing both electric and solar power in San Diego and in parts of Arizona has been the company's hallmark for more than two decades, and Milholland Electric has become a leader in San Diego solar installation through hard work and dedication to excellence. In addition to promoting the use of solar power in Southern California through quality solar panel installation in San Diego, Milholland Electric also serves customers with traditional electrical wiring needs and proper network cable installation for businesses.



For More Information: http://www.milhollandelectric.com