Milholland Electric Offers Both Residential and Commercial Solar Power

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/21/2014 -- Homes and businesses are switching to solar power in San Diego at www.milhollandelectric.com/philosophy at an exceptionally fast rate. The reason is clear: Solar power reduces energy costs, reduces carbon footprints, and reduces damage to the environment while raising the value of the property. Furthermore, the abundance of sunlight in Southern California makes solar installation in San Diego at http://milhollandelectric.com/sandiegosolar.html">www.milhollandelectric.com/sandiegosolar ideal. For homeowners and business proprietors considering the move to solar, Milholland Solar and Electric offers customers a comprehensive and cost-effective solar system installation, from evaluating the property before the project to maintaining the system after the installation is complete.



A leader in solar panel installation in San Diego at www.milhollandelectric.com/articles , Milholland Electric begins any solar system project with a wide-ranging home energy audit, free of cost to the client, to pinpoint energy-saving home improvements and identify projects eligible for state and federal tax-incentive programs. This evaluation also allows the team of professionals at Milholland to examine any areas of inadequate sunlight on the property that need to be addressed in the design phase. The team then tailors the solar system to each property, calculating the precise pitch, angle, and placement needed for maximum energy efficiency. The energy solutions specialists also provide professional cleaning, maintenance inspections, and repair services after the solar system installation is complete.



With its extensive, customer-centered design and installation process, Milholland Solar and Electric delivers the energy efficient solar systems homes and businesses need without the hassle, high-pressure sales, and extra costs they don’t.



About Milholland Solar and Electric

Milholland Solar and Electric has been a leader in energy solutions for San Diego, Southern California, and Arizona for over 24 years. Serving residential, commercial, and industrial properties, Milholland specializes in solar panel installation, cleaning, maintenance, and repairs.



Tom Olivares

Milholland Electric

9169 Chesapeake Dr.

San Diego, California 92123

(858) 541-1097

tom@milhollandelectric.com

http://www.milhollandelectric.com