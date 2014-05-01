Milholland Electric Receives Renewable Contractor Award

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/01/2014 -- Milholland Electric, a company offering solar power in San Diego at milhollandelectric.com , is proud to announce that the company was the recipient of the Renewable Contractor Award at the recent Green It Forward Earth Award on Friday, April 11, 2014. The event was held at the Barbara Worth Country Club in Holtville, California, at 6:00 p.m.



John Wellinghoff, the recent Chairman of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, was the featured speaker at the event. Mr. Wellinghoff, who was Chairman from 2009 to 2013, has been noted for his work in renewable energy integration into the American electric grid as well as his support for research into plug-in vehicles. Mr. Wellinghoff spoke on the importance of "measured energy savings" in relation to commercial and residential energy use.



"Green It Forward" is a community-action movement that offers awards to individuals as well as businesses or government entities who have taken the initiative to promote green energy use.



Green It Forward Awards are extended to those who have made a difference in promoting energy efficiency.



Milholland Electric, offering solar installation in San Diego as seen at milhollandelectric.com , was awarded the Green It Forward Earth Award for its work in the area of solar power and solar energy use for residential and commercial applications. Milholland Electric offers affordable solar panel installation options in San Diego at milhollandelectric.com so that southern California and Arizona residents and business can make the switch to renewable energy sources. Milholland Electric can install and service almost any type of solar panel system and offers free inspections and consultations for those who want to transition to solar power.



About Milholland Electric

Located in southern California and serving customers in both California and Arizona, Milholland Electric is a leading provider of both residential and commercial solar electric panels, installation, and service.



For More Information:

Tom Olivares

Milholland Electric

9169 Chesapeake Drive

San Diego, California 92123

(858) 541-1097

tom@milhollandelectric.com

http://milhollandelectric.com