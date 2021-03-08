New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/08/2021 -- The growth of the market is governed by various factors such as stringent government regulations



Market Size – USD 314.5 Million in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 4.4%, Market Trends-Increasing applications of these coatings in aerospace & defense sector



The Military Aerospace Coatings Market is expected to reach USD 445.8 Million by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The Military Aerospace Coatings Market is anticipated to show robust growth during the forecast period. The key factors driving the market are the increasing demand from user types, such as OEMs and MROs for various military aircraft, such as rotary-wing and fixed-wing, which tends to stimulate the market globally.



The Global Military Aerospace Coatings Market Report 2027 published by Reports and Data to its ever expanding database covers critical data about the technological evolution, market share, market size, current and emerging trends, growth opportunities, current market situation, government regulations, limitations, threats, and challenges of the market. The report is an all-inclusive document covering the impacts of COVID-19 on the economy as well as demand of the market. The report provides a study of the present as well as future impact of the COVID-19 crisis on the overall market. The study also benefits the players by providing a concise and effective strategy to strengthen their footing in the market.



The competitive landscape of the market offers significant insight into the key market players operating in the Military Aerospace Coatings market. The segment covers market share, product portfolio, pricing analysis, and strategic business decisions taken by each market player. The report also includes the strategic steps and initiatives undertaken by the companies to combat the impact of the pandemic. The major companies explored in the report are PPG Industries, Inc., Evonik Industries AG, The Sherwin-Williams Company, AkzoNobel N.V, Hentzen Coatings, Inc, Creative Coatings Co., Inc., Hentzen Coatings, Inc., Kansai Paint Co., Ltd., Humiseal, Argosy International Inc., BryCoat Inc., KGaA, Mankiewicz Gebr. & Co., Henkel AG & Company, BASF SE.



Further key findings from the report suggest



- These coating materials protects the surface from excessive ultraviolet (UV) contact at higher altitudes and decreases fluctuation of corrosion and temperature. This coating is used in several parts of aircrafts such as wing frame, fuselage frame, and tail frame.

- The Military Aerospace Coatings Market is estimated to reach USD 445.8 Million by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period.

- The polyurethane (PU) accounts for the largest share of 52.8% of the market in 2018.

- The powder technology is anticipated to grow at a higher rate of 4.7% during the forecast period.

- The Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) end user accounts for a larger share of 57.3% of the market in 2018.

- The European market accounted for the market share of 22.2% of the market in 2018 and is expected to provide lucrative growth towards the global market, due to the presence of prominent automotive, and aerospace & defense equipment manufacturers.



The report offers a comprehensive study of the regional bifurcation of the market and provides insightful data about the regulatory framework, current and emerging market trends, opportunities, supply-demand ratio, production and consumption volume, and the import/export ratio in each region. It also evaluates the presence of each market player in the region and strategic initiatives taken by the companies to gain a robust presence in the region. The regional segmentation covers country-wise analysis of the market and includes:



North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



The research report on the global Military Aerospace Coatings market offers extensive analysis of the product spectrum and application scope of the business landscape. Based on the product type, the Military Aerospace Coatings market is split into:



Aircraft Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



Fixed-wing Aircraft

Rotary wing Aircraft



Resin Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



Polyurethane (PU)

Epoxy

Others



End User Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)

Maintenance Repair & Overhaul (MRO)



Technology Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



Liquid-based Technology

Powder-based Technology



Key findings of the report:



- Historical and current trends of the market

- Factors likely to influence the dynamics of the market

- Growth assessment of various market segments throughout the forecast period

- Regional and global analysis of the market players including their market share, revenue contribution, and global position

- Growth strategies adopted by key market players to combat the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the market

- Impact of the technological developments and R&D advancements on the Military Aerospace Coatings market

- Strategic recommendations to the established market players and emerging companies



To summarize, the report provides insightful data regarding every aspect of the market to enable the players to gain a competitive edge. The report comprises of data and information gathered from extensive primary and secondary research and is validated and verified by industry experts and professionals. The data provides reliable statistics for the period of 2020-2027 organized in the form of tables, charts, graphs, diagrams, and other graphical representations.



