Military command and control are often dependent on a composite network of communication equipment, workforce, and protocols to transmit information within sectors. The highly dynamic and complex nature of military and defense organization missions has transformed the way the military personnel engages in strategizing and implementation. The market growth is propelled by the augmenting requirement of the timely decision-making process from the acquired information and transferring the vital information with an excellent encryption level. The Global Military Communication Systems Market is predicted to be valued at USD 44.89 Billion by 2027, expanding with a CAGR of 3.8%, according to a recent analysis by Emergen Research.



Key players in the market The Boeing Company, BAE Systems, Lockheed Martin, Rockwell Collins, Elbit Systems, Northrop Grumman, Thales Group, Leonardo S.p.A., Raytheon Company, and General Dynamics, among others.



Market Drivers

The augmented use of space-based communication equipment and smart city command center is predicted to fuel the industry's expansion. Increasing application of geospatial intelligence, escalating cyber-attacks and data breaches on the government databases, growing threats and cross-border enmities & asymmetric warfare, and the amplifying investment in defense and intelligence sector are some major elements contributing to the industry's growth over the projected timeframe. The rising adoption of organized military communication systems that are designed to solve complex situations with self-paced and the capability of instantly acting is further driving the demand of the market.



Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific is projected to proliferate at a significantly higher CAGR during the estimated timeframe owing to the soaring investment in defense sector, increasing defense and intelligence budget, increasing incidences of cross-border enmities, and rapid advancement in the technological industry. North America, due to its increasing investment in government bodies and advancement in information technology, is predicted to account for a substantial share of the industry.



Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Military Commands

Homeland Security & Cyber Protection

Military Critical Infrastructure

Routine Operations

Emergency Services

Transportation System

Others



Platform Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Land

Airborne

Naval

Joint

Space



Component Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Products

Services



End Users Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Army

Air force

Navy

Defense Intelligence

Commercial Services



