Military Communications Market Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/26/2014 -- The global expenditure over military communication has crossed a trillion mark, as huge investment is made by federal government to adopt innovative communication solutions in different government departments. Interoperability and bertter security of military services are the factors driving the market growth. Military communication market includes advanced components and technologies.



Software defined radios are growing at a rapid pace and are used in various kinds of radios such as tetra radio, joint tactical radio and mobile radio systems. Cost involved in adoption of advanced technologies pose a big challenge to the growth of this market. Multiple communication platforms such as LTE, 3G, 2G and 4G requires considerable hardware and increases complexity and ultimately increases the cost.



The military communication market is segmented on the basis of different components into Mobile Satellite Service (MSS), military Satellite Communication (SATCOM), Fleet Satellite Communication System (FLTSATCOM), Military Strategic and Tactical Relay (MILSTAR), military radio systems, Very Small Aperture Terminal (VSAT) , military sonar and radar systems military security systems (interception system, encryption system and electronic countermeasure system); by types of communiation: air-ground communication, airborne communiation, underwater communication, shipborne communication and ground based communication. Furthermore the market is segmented by types of applications into situational awareness, routine operations, control and command and other applications. Geogaphically the market is segemtned into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World.



Since early times, military communication has uplifted many folds with adoption of new frequencies, cost effective methods and software embedded products. Confidentiality and security of data is of prime importance in military communications this increases the adoption of new and innovative solutions.



Companies are expected to invest in the military communications market at an encouraging rate in the coming years despite economic limitations, potential technological challenges and budget cuts. Developments in various technologies and products such as AEHF band satellite systems, software defined radio with fast and secure communication are expected to show strong growth in coming future. Some of the major players in this market include General Dynamics, Alcatel Lucent, Lockheed Martin, Harris Corporation, Raytheon, Northrop Grumman, Thales Group and Rockwell Collins.



