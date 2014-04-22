Military Communications Market Expected to Grow $30.12 Billion at a CAGR of 7.2% by 2019

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2014 -- The report "Military Communications Market - (SATCOM Terminals, Commercial off The Shelf (COTS), Military Communication Security, Tetra Radio, JTRS, Software Defined Radio, Radio Communication, Tactical Communication) - Worldwide Forecasts & Analysis (2014 - 2019)" provides a comprehensive market and forecast analysis of the overall market, segmented by communication types, components, applications, regions, and verticals.



Browse 66 market data tables and 15 figures spread through 116 pages and in-depth TOC on “Military Communications Market”.

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The report covers all the major sub segments of the military communications market and provides quantitative (market size and market growth) and qualitative (trends, analysis, and insights) coverage for those segments. This comprehensive coverage of the military communications market provides important inputs such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities in this market, profiles the major players in this market, maps the competitive landscape, and provides the overall perspective on the military communications market in the various applications and regions.



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Since early times, military communication technologies have changed many folds with new frequency adoption, software embedded products, and cost-effective methods. Security and confidentiality of data is the utmost requirement in military communications, for which new solutions are constantly introduced. It is expected that future outlook for growth in the military communications market will continue to remain bright as companies continue to search for open and distributed architectures. With the adoption of new technologies and advancements it is expected that requirement of military products and services will continue to grow.



MarketsandMarkets has segmented the military communications market by types of communication: airborne communication, air-ground communication, underwater communication, ground-based communication, shipborne communication; by types of components: military Satellite Communication (SATCOM) (Military Strategic and Tactical Relay (MILSTAR), Mobile Satellite Service (MSS), Fleet Satellite Communication System (FLTSATCOM), Very Small Aperture Terminal (VSAT), military radio systems( data links and terminals, mobile radio systems, tactical radio systems), military radar and sonar systems, military security systems (encryption systems, electronic countermeasure systems, and interception systems); by types of applications: command and control, routine operations, situational awareness, and other applications; and by regions: North America (NA), Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe (EU), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America (LA).



MarketsandMarkets forecasts the military communications market to grow from $18.46 billion in 2014 to $30.12 billion in 2019. This represents a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.2% from 2014 to 2019.



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