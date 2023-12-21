Military Communications Market Growth, Challenges and Analysis Report 2028

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/21/2023 -- This report analyzes the military communications market from 2023 to 2028. It discusses various industry and technology trends currently prevailing in the military communications market along with the factors that drive, restrain, and challenge the market growth globally. The military communications market is estimated to be USD 24.2 Billion in 2023 to USD 35.4 by 2028, at a CAGR of 7.9% from 2023 to 2028. ilitary communications are experiencing a surge in utilization worldwide due to their capability to gather detailed and precise data across various wavelengths, enabling enhanced analysis and decision-making in numerous industries and fields.



Based on platform, the military communications market has been segmented into Land, Naval, Airborne and Unmanned vehicles. The Land segment is expected to lead the military communications market in 2023. The increasing demand for secure and reliable communications Military communications need to be secure and reliable, as they are often used to transmit sensitive information. Land military communication systems are essential tools that ground forces use to coordinate, command, and control their operations. These systems enable communication in various terrains, from dense forests and urban environments to deserts and mountains. Land military communication systems, pivotal for ground-based forces, have experienced substantial growth and demand due to several factors like Complex Modern Warfare, Real-time Battlefield Awareness, Joint Operations, Integration of Advanced Technologies.



Based on Application, the Military communications market has been segmented into command and control, intelligence, surveillance & reconnaissance, routine operations and combat. C2 systems are used to transmit orders and information between commanders and troops. They are essential for the coordination of military operations. The Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) application plays a pivotal role in gathering, transmitting, and analyzing data for actionable intelligence. Routine operations communications systems are used to transmit information between military personnel during routine operations, such as training and logistics. They are essential for the efficient and effective conduct of these operations. Combat communications systems are used to transmit information between soldiers and other military personnel during combat operations. They are essential for coordination and cooperation.



Based on System, The military communications market has been segmented into Military SATCOM system, military radio system, military security system and communication management System. MIL SATCOM facilitates long-range, beyond-line-of-sight communication. It connects units globally, irrespective of their location. These systems are characterized by high data rates, encrypted signals, anti-jamming features, and often compatibility with multinational systems. Radio systems are used to transmit and receive information over short and long distances. They are the most common type of military communication system and are used for a variety of applications, such as command and control, ISR, and combat. Security systems are used to protect military communications from unauthorized access and interference. They include a variety of technologies, such as encryption, firewalls, and intrusion detection systems.



Based on Point of Sale, the military communications market has been segmented into into new installations and upgrade. Upgrade: This segment focuses on updating, retrofitting, or enhancing existing communication systems. The aim is to incorporate advanced technologies, extend the lifecycle of equipment, or meet new operational requirements. New Installations: This segment involves the procurement and installation of entirely new military communication systems, often in scenarios where legacy systems are either too outdated or when there's a need for expanding the communication infrastructure. Ideal for establishing communication capabilities in new bases, for new military units, or when older systems are beyond upgrades.



Based on region, the North America region is estimated to lead the market in 2023. This region includes US and Canada. The increasing investments in the military Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) and procurement of advanced equipment drive the region in market. ilitary forces are increasingly engaged in global operations that require communication in remote and challenging environments. orth America benefits from a well-established and extensive network of satellite communication infrastructure. The region hosts a significant number of military satellites, ground stations, and communication hubs that provide seamless connectivity across vast distances. This network ensures consistent and secure communication for military operations, both domestically and abroad. North America region boasts a technologically advanced and robust defense sector, supported by substantial investments in research and development. This emphasis on innovation enables North American defense contractors and companies to develop cutting-edge communication systems that cater to the complex needs of modern warfare.



Raytheon Technologies Corporation (US), Northrop Grumman Corporation (US), Thales Group (France), Elbit Systems (Israel), L3Harris Technologies Inc. (US), Lockheed Martin Corporation (US), BAE Systems(UK), Saab AB (Sweden), Aselsan A.S (Turkey), Viasat Inc (US), Rheinmetall AG (Germany), Leonardo(Italy), Israel Aerospace Industries (Israel), Cobham Limited(UK), Honeywell International Inc(US) are some of the leading companies in the military communications market. These companies have reliable manufacturing facilities as well as strong distribution networks across key regions, such as North America, Europe & Asia pacific. These companies have products with wider applications, a larger product footprint, significant market share and, broader geographical use cases. They have established a strong market presence, reputable products with a strong business strategies.