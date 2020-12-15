New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/15/2020 -- The Military Communications market is expected to grow from USD 30 billion in 2018 to USD 38 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period. Increasing demand for military communications security, the necessity of advanced communication equipment and the fact that rise in the disputes between countries, leads to rise in demand of military communication solutions and the necessity of advanced communication equipment are some of the driving factors of the market. Governments of all countries are majorly focusing on adopting advanced technologies for enhanced communication efficiency for improved security.



The latest report is inclusive of an extensive coverage of the significant impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Military Communications business sector. The coronavirus outbreak has drastically impacted the global economic landscape, and consequently, this particular business vertical. Therefore, the report provides the reader with a clear concept of the current scenario of this business vertical, estimating its COVID-19 aftereffects.



Competitive Terrain:



The global Military Communications market is highly consolidated due to the presence of numerous companies operating across this industry. The report depicts the current market standing of these companies, their past performances, demand and supply graphs, production and consumption patterns, sales network, distribution channels, and growth opportunities in the market. The leading market contenders listed in the report are:



General Dynamics (US), BAE Systems (UK), Cobham (UK), Aselsan (Turkey), Elbit Systems (Israel), Harris (US), Inmarsat (UK), Iridium Communications (US), Kongsberg (Norway), Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (US), L3 Technologies (US), Israel Aerospace Industries (Israel), Leonardo (Italy), Systematic (Denmark), Lockheed Martin (US), Northrop Grumman (US), Raytheon (US), Rockwell Collins (US), Rolta India (India), Rheinmetall (Germany), Saab (Sweden), Thales (France), Viasat (US), Rohde & Schwarz (Germany) and EID (Portugal)



Communication type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2026)



· Military Satcom Systems



· Military Radio Systems



· Military Security Systems



· Communication Management Systems



Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2026)



· Military Satcom Systems



· Military Radio Systems



· Military Security systems



· Communication systems



End user application (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2026)



· Command & control



· Routine operations



· Situational Awareness



· Others



End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD; 2018-2026)



· Land forces



· Naval forces



· Air forces



Geographical Scenario:



In this section of the report, market analysts have provided valuable insights into the geographical segmentation of the Military Communications market. They have further estimated the current and future market valuations on the basis of the demand-supply dynamics and pricing structure of the leading regional segments. Moreover, the growth prospects of each regional segment have been meticulously extensively discussed in the report.



Thank you for reading our report. To find out more details on the report or to inquire about its customization, please contact us. We will offer you a report well-suited to your requirements.



