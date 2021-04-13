Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/13/2021 -- The latest study, titled "Global Military Drones Market", published by Emergen Research, entails a thorough review of the present and future market trends in this specific business vertical. The report gathers viable information on the most prominent industry players, distribution channel, regional spectrum, market share, and size, in terms of value and volume, respectively, and revenue estimations over the forecast timeframe.



Military drones find application in surveillance and creating 3D maps of large areas in a short time span, especially at high altitudes, to enhance the geographical and situational awareness of military personnel by offering fast target detection, recognition, profiling, and precise geo-tagging.



In December 2020, BAE Systems in partnership with UAVTEK, announced the development of nano Bug drones. The Bug drones feature a low visual profile to stealthily patrol in enemy zones and can maintain flight even in strong winds.

Fixed-wing military drones possess wings similar to an airplane to generate lift. The presence of wings (instead of vertical rotors) allows fixed-wing drones to cover longer distances, fly for long time monitoring a target, and map larger areas. Also, fixed-wing drones powered by gas engines have capability to stay aloft for a minimum of 16 hours.

A significant advantage of vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) aircraft is ability to takeoff and land vertically in almost any type of terrain. VTOL mode of launching eradicates the necessity for a runway and requires only a helipad or just an open space.

Key players in the market include Lockheed Martin Corporation, Thales Group, Northrop Grumman, BAE Systems, the Boeing Company, Israel Aerospace Industries, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Elbit Systems Ltd., Textron Inc., and AeroVironment Inc.



Military Drones Market Segmentation:



Emergen Research has segmented the global military drones market on the basis of wing type, range, mode of launching, maximum takeoff weight, application, and region:



Wing Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Fixed-wing

Rotary-wing

Hybrid



Range Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Visual Line of Sight (VLOS)

Extended Visual Line of Sight (EVLOS)

Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS)



Mode of Launching Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Vertical Takeoff and Landing (VTOL)

Catapult Launcher

Hand Launched



Maximum Takeoff Weight Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Below 25 Kg

25 Kg to 150 Kg

Above 150 Kg



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Intelligence, Surveillance, Reconnaissance, and Target Acquisition

Combat Operations

Delivery & Transportation

Battle Damage Management



Key Regions analyzed in the report include:



North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

AsiaPacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Table of Content



Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2020-2028

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Military Drones Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Military Drones Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers' analysis

4.2.2.1. Increasing use of drones to combat terrorist activities

4.2.2.2. Rise in military expenditure

4.2.2.3. Growing use of drones in ISR operations

4.2.2.4. Growing disputes across international borders

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. High cost of advanced military drones

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Military Drones By Wing Type Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)

5.1. Wing Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2018–2028

5.1.1. Fixed-wing

5.1.2. Rotary-wing

5.1.3. Hybrid



CONTINUED..!!



