Military Embedded System Market Analysis & Forecast For Next 5 Years

Global Military Embedded System Market is valued approximately USD 84 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.4 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. An embedded system is a computer hardware system with software embedded in it. It can operate independently or as a part of another larger system, is a microprocessor- or microcontroller-based system, designed to perform real-time analysis and other specific tasks. Military embedded systems are used for wide range of applications including communication equipment, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, command and control systems or computers, data storage devices, and data acquisition equipment. The novel COVID-19 pandemic is affecting major operations and manufacturing sector at halt. The military embedded system is also facing challenges due to COVID-19 pandemic. The technological advancements in network convergence, rising adoption of multicore processor technology, emergence of electronic and network-centric warfare and increased penetration of cloud computing and wireless technologies are the few factors responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period. Furthermore, the introduction of new products and services along with other strategic alliance by market key players will create a lucrative demand for this market. For instance: on 24th May 2018, Mercury Systems, Inc. Launched EnsembleSeries™ DCM6111 6U VPX digital transceiver. EnsembleSeries™ DCM6111 6U VPX incorporates the Company's BuiltSECURE™ technology, thereby enabling security architects to rapidly develop and deploy highly customized system security engineering (SSE) to detect and mitigate adversarial attacks. Whereas, system design certification requirement for system upgradation and to resolve complexities in embedded product development which is the major factor restraining the growth of global Military Embedded System market during the forecast period.



The regional analysis of global Military Embedded System market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pcific is the leading/significant region across the world owing to the advancements to overcome the challenges in latency, network bandwidth, reliability, and security. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027.



Major market player included in this report are:

Curtiss-Wright Corporation

Kontron AG

Mercury Systems, Inc.

Xilinx, Inc.

Eurotech

General Dynamics Corporation

General Micro Systems, Inc.

Advantech Co., Ltd.

Thales Group



The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:



by Product:

Multifunction I/O Boards

Rugged Systems

Single-board Computers

General-purpose Graphic Processing Units (GPGPUs)



by Platform:

Air

Land

Naval



By Application:

Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance

Communication Equipment and navigation

Command & Control Systems

Computers

Data Storage

Data Acquisition

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World



Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:



Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027



Target Audience of the Global Military Embedded System Market in Market Study:



Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors



