Military GNSS Anti-Jamming Systems Market Shaping from Growth to Value : BAE Systems, Exelis, Novatel

List of Key Players Profiled in the study includes market overview, business strategies, financials, Development activities, Market Share and SWOT analysis:

BAE Systems (United Kingdom), Chemring Technological Solutions (United Kingdom), Cobham Antenna Systems (United Kingdom), Elbit Systems (Israel), Exelis Inc. (United States), Harris Corporation. (United States), L-3 Interstate Electronics Corp (United States), Lockheed Martin (United States), Novatel Inc. (Canada), Raytheon (United States)



Brief Overview on Military GNSS Anti-Jamming Systems:

Military GNSS Anti-Jamming Systems helps in hardens the military platforms against GNSS jamming in order to ensure the GNSS availability and functional GNSS-based navigation, communication, and EW systems. It is used for detecting and canceling the exterior narrowband noise and jamming signals, these jammers have a strong impact over the internal functionality of the GNSS receivers. Increasing importance for secured GNSS enabled military operations is the major factor that drives the growth of global military GNSS anti-jamming systems market.



Key Market Trends:

Global Adaptation to Unmanned Aerial Vehicles for Various Defense Operations



Opportunities:

Growing Defense Investment for These Jammers

Growing Demand for Miniaturization of GNSS Based Anti-Jamming Devices



Market Growth Drivers:

Increasing Reliance on Satellite Communication for Various Military Operations

Increasing Vulnerability to Both Accidental and Intentional Interferences



Challenges:

Technical Concerns Related To Compatibility with Existing Receiver of These Military GNSS Anti-Jamming Systems

Lack of Skilled Professionals Required For These Jammers



Segmentation of the Global Military GNSS Anti-Jamming Systems Market:

by Type (Airborne Platform, Naval Platform, Ground Platform, Unmanned Platform), Application (Defense, Homeland Security, Other), Satellite Navigation System (GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou, Galileo), Technique Type (Nulling, Beam-steering)



Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

- APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

- North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

- South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

- MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)



Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical data – 2016-2020

The base year for estimation – 2020

Recent Estimated Year – 2021

Forecast period** – 2021 to 2026 [** unless otherwise stated]



Summarized Extracts from TOC of Global Military GNSS Anti-Jamming Systems Market Study

Chapter 1: Exclusive Summary of the Military GNSS Anti-Jamming Systems market

Chapter 2: Objective of Study and Research Scope the Military GNSS Anti-Jamming Systems market

Chapter 3: Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis

Chapter 4: Market Segmentation by Type, End User and Region/Country 2016-2026

Chapter 5: Decision Framework

Chapter 6: Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges

Chapter 7: Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 8: Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



