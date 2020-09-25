Military Laser Designator Market to Expand at a Stable CAGR of 7.9% During 2019–2027

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/25/2020 -- According to a new market research report published by Transparency Market Research titled 'Military Laser Designator Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2027,' the global military laser designator market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period. According to the report, the global market would continue to be influenced by a range of macroeconomic and market-specific factors, such as increasing complexity of customers, sales, and other operational data of SMEs as well as large enterprises.



Advantages offered by military laser designators and increasing production and usage of lightweight laser designators are expected to boost the global military laser designator market in the next few years.



North America market to witness prominent growth, followed by Europe



In terms of revenue, Europe accounted for a significant share of the global military laser designator market in 2019. The region witnesses presence of a large number of aircraft manufacturers that are incorporating military laser designators in their new fighter jets. Advantages associated with laser designators are increasing their in aircraft and helicopters. Adoption of laser designators is increasing in homeland securities, while military laser designators are increasingly being employed for soldiers and troops. Moreover, increase in spending on research and development activities in aerospace and defense sectors is also expected to propel the market in Europe during the forecast period.



The top 10 players operating in the global military laser designator market and included in the report are UTC Aerospace Systems, Alpha Design Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Northrop Grumman Corporation, Thales Group, L-3 Technologies Inc., Leonardo S.P.A., General Atomics, Elbit Systems Ltd., FLIR Systems Inc., and RPMC Lasers.



The global military laser designator market has been segmented as follows:



Global Military Laser Designator Market, by Type



Ground-based

Man-portable

Vehicle-mounted

Air-borne

Missiles & Rockets

Aircraft

Unmanned Aerial Vehicles



Global Military Laser Designator Market, by End-user



Military & Defense

Homeland Security



Global Military Laser Designator Market, by Region



North America

U.S.

Canada

Rest of North America

Europe

U.K.

Germany

France

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America

Brazil

Rest of South America



