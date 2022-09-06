Military Lighting Market Worth $807 Million by 2027

Northbrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/06/2022 -- This report provides an analysis of the military lighting market from 2019 to 2027. It discusses industry and technological trends that are currently prevailing in the market.



It analyses factors driving and restraining the growth of this market, as well as the challenges faced it. The market is estimated to be USD 559 million in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 807 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period. Key factors fueling the growth of this market include growing demand for modern defense equipment.



Download PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=220722552



The military lighting market has been segmented based on type into LED and non-LED. Traditional incandescent and fluorescent lighting have been dominating the military lighting market. However, with growing awareness about the advantages of LEDs over traditional lights, the market is increasingly occupied by LEDs. LEDs are longer lasting, appear brighter, and are more versatile and more durable than incandescent and compact fluorescent lighting (CFL), making them a logical choice for many lighting needs in harsh military environments. There is a growing trend of miniaturization in military technologies, with smart resource utilization and cost-efficiency always being the priority areas. LEDs with optimized thermal management solutions are a natural fit for many military applications.



The product segment has been segmented as interior lighting, exterior lighting, and others. Interior lighting primarily includes cockpit and cabin lights whereas the exterior lighting includes anti-collision lights, wing & engine inspection lights, hoovering lights, formation lights obstruction lights, among others.



Based on end use, the military lighting market is segmented into airborne, which includes fighter aircraft, transport aircraft, military helicopters, special mission aircraft, and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs); marine, which includes destroyers, frigates, corvettes, amphibious ships, submarines & aircraft carrier; and ground, which includes armored vehicle, military shelter, soldier, and airfield lighting.