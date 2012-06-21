Military Personnel Get Special Offer to Promote Their New Businesses

Summerville, SC -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/21/2012 -- Charleston area military personnel can get a little extra help with their new business this summer. Georgia Roellig, owner of Georgia's Signs has started a new program to help military personnel get their businesses off the ground with a "New Business Start Up Package" that provides essential marketing materials for startups. With more than 17+ years in helping new businesses build their image and visibility, Georgia's Signs has a lot of experience in providing new business owners with promotional materials and helping them make some of the important branding decisions.



"After so many years in business there are certain marketing materials we see almost all our business customers need," states Roellig. "I created the 'New Business Start Up Package' to cover all these areas so that new business owners could get these important essentials covered at a very affordable price."



The package includes: one 2' x 6' "Grand Opening" or "Now Open" Banner, one 18"x24" double sided yard sign with stake, Truck or Van lettering with company name, tag line, phone number and in-house graphic, plus 1000 16pt full color, one sided business cards. Regular pricing for all these promotional products is $366.90 plus tax. Military personnel with a valid military ID will receive a full 20% discount for a cost of $293.52 plus tax. Non-military customers can also receive 10% off the "New Business Start Up Package" at a cost of $330.21 plus tax.



For more details on the "New Business Start Up Package", interested customers should contact Georgia's Signs at (843) 823-1103 or visit the site at http://decals2signs.com.



Georgia's Signs, LLC is a Charleston sign company providing quality embroidery, screen printing, custom signs, vehicle wraps and much more in a very customer friendly atmosphere. The equipment is state-of-the-art, while the service is 'down home' and welcoming. Customers can bring in their own designs or get the help they need to create attention getting signs and promotional products for their business or group.