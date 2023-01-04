London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/04/2023 -- Military Radars Market Scope and Overview



Military Radars Market Size was estimated at USD 10841.91 million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 13112.85 million by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 2.75% during the forecast period.



Airbus Group

Finmeccanica SPA

General Dynamics

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Raytheon Company

Ferro Corporation

Saab Group

Thales Group.



By Radars Type:

Naval

Airborne

Space based



North America

Europe

China

Japan

Asia Other



Participants in the market will develop pandemic mitigation plans with the use of the COVID-19 impact study. In this study, the target market's side effects of supply and demand are taken into account. This study also included primary and secondary research in addition to private databases and a paid data source. Market participants will find the depiction of the market environment as a result of the COVID-19 epidemic to be helpful both now and in the future. The study investigates the effect of COVID-19 on both domestic and foreign Military Radars markets.



The Military Radars research report looked at the performance of various regional markets in Asia Pacific, North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa. Focus groups, surveys, interviews, national and international research, and an all-dimensional evaluation were used to collect the data.



