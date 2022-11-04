Military Radars Market Size, Share, Trends 2027

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/04/2022 -- The report on the Military Radars Market provides a detailed trend analysis from 2019 to 2027. It discusses industry and technology trends currently prevailing in the market, along with drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities that influence the growth of the market.



The military radars market is projected to grow from USD 13.5 billion in 2022 to USD 17.1 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period. Demand for fire control and observation radars has increased as a result of growing threats from fast missiles and aircraft. The military radars market is primarily driven by rising defense spending in emerging nations, escalating regional tensions, and an increase in international wars. Military radar demand has increased significantly around the world as a result of the expanding use of ballistic and stealth missiles in areas of conflict.



According to application, the military radars market is believed to be dominated by the air and missile defense industry. The market for air & missile defense radars will be driven by ongoing modernization initiatives in airspace monitoring in the Asia Pacific region, activities like sea-based military operations, drug trafficking, illegal migrations, demand for early warning threat detection systems, ongoing demand for mine detection systems, and equipment by the US military to address conflicts in the Middle East and Asia Pacific.



According to platform segmentation, the military radars market is predicted to have the largest and fastest-growing naval platform segment. The rise of this market can be due to ship-based naval radar systems' improved effectiveness and accuracy. Ship-based naval radars are expanding as a result of the demand for efficient weapon guiding systems for naval ships. The expansion of the business is being further fueled by the increasing investments made by Asian nations in the creation of ship-based radar systems. The demand for naval radars will be fueled by the fact that more than half of the world's shipbuilding is done in nations like China, Japan, and South Korea.



According to forecasts, the market share by value of the surveillance and early airbome warning radar segment is the highest. Additional factors anticipated to propel the market for surveillance and early airborne warning radars during the forecast period include ongoing military modernization, the replacement of outdated radars, the introduction of digital signal processing, and solid-state modules. As many major manufacturers in industrialized nations create carefully formed fighters, which significantly reduces its detection range, the demand for technologically improved early airbome warning radar systems is rising.



According to region, the military radars market is expected to develop at the greatest CAGR during the forecast period in the Asia Pacific region. This region's expansion can be linked to the rising expenditures on air defense systems to bolster their combat zone defenses and counter threats. By modernizing their command and control networks, China and India are improving their surveillance and resource allocation capacities. In the Asia Pacific area, China is anticipated to dominate the market for military radars. Australia, Vietnam, Thailand, and other nations that had previously invested on land forces are now thinking about increasing their spending on air-sea defense.



Key manufacturers of military radars systems are based in North America. These players include Raytheon Technologies Corporation (US), Lockheed Martin Corporation (US), and among others. These companies have reliable manufacturing facilities as well as strong distribution networks across key regions, such as North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific.