Military Robots Market 2018 Global Forecasts and Analysis Report

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/16/2014 -- Sandlerresearch.org adds Global Military Robots Market 2014-2018 new industry report in its store.Military robots are machines used by the military to make their work more effective and efficient. For instance, robots are used in areas where it is very difficult to deploy army personnel. These machines are used to gather data, for surveillance, and for patrols. They are often controlled at a distance from the actual field of operation.



Analysts forecast the Global Military Robot Market will grow at a CAGR of 10.26 percent over the period 2013-2018.



Covered in this Report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Global Military Robot market during the period 2014-2018. To calculate market size, it considers the annual revenue generated from the sales of military robots to the military. The report also presents the vendor landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the top four vendors in the market in 2013.



Global Military Robot Market 2014-2018, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Military Robot market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key Regions

- Americas

- EMEA

- APAC



Key Vendors

- BAE Systems plc

- General Dynamics Corp.

- Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.

- SAAB AB



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Other Prominent Vendors

- AAI Corp.

- ASV Ltd.

- Atlas Elektronik GmbH

- Bluefin Robotics Corp.

- Boston Dynamics Inc.

- Eca Robotics

- Elbit Systems Ltd.

- Kongsberg Maritime AS

- Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd.

- Remotec UK Ltd.

- Rheinmetall AG

- Robotic FX Inc.

- Samsung Group



Key Market Driver

- Growing Conflicts between Nations.



Key Market Challenge

- Rapid Technological Changes.



Key Market Trend

- Increase in R&D Activities.



Key Questions Answered in this Report

- What will the market size be in 2018 and what will the growth rate be?

- What are the key market trends?

- What is driving this market?

- What are the challenges to market growth?

- Who are the key vendors in this market space?

- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?