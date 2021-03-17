Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/17/2021 -- The latest market intelligence study on the Military Robots market covers the performance of both the key vendors and new entrants for the forecast period, 2020 - 2027. Estimated value, profits, gross margin, spending power and consumption volume form an important part of the study that aims at offering the business owners, stakeholders, and marketing personnel a competitive edge over others. Importantly, the study discusses a lot about, the product application, classification and performance across different regions. The industry assessment report weighs upon the top performers and also the winning strategies that have enabled them to occupy a strong foothold in the Military Robots market.



The global military robots market is projected to be worth USD 52.16 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The military robots market observes rapid growth attributed to its increasing demand in intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) in the military & defense sector. The number of war field casualties' may be considerably reduced by deploying surveillance and reconnaissance robots to fetch the area layout and associated hostile elements. Robots possess the ability to endure harsh terrain, triangulate enemy sites, sense toxic atmospheres, remotely detonate & defuse bombs, and accomplish numerous other missions that may be perilous to humans. After 9/11, the ISR operations active in Iraq and Afghanistan emphasized counter-terrorism and counter-insurgency, and the military had the freedom to operate drones unregulated in these nations.



Furthermore, application of Porters Five Forces Analysis to determine the status of various aspects such as the capability of both the suppliers and customers, threats posed by different substitutes, the intensity of competition and promising new vendors makes the study a valuable resource. The market intelligence report includes detailed statistics on market segmentation based on product value, application, classification, and sale.



Key Highlights From The Report

In February 2019, Endeavor Robotics was bought by FLIR Systems for worth USD 385.0 million. The deal is intended to strengthen the growing unmanned systems business of FLIR to cater to the US military's robot deployment plan.

Land robots are likely to grow at the fastest rate in the forecast period. It assists soldiers in locating the patrolling or ambushing enemies, thereby saving lives. UAVs enable troops to explore suspected bombs. These robots find widespread deployment by armed services for usages such as battles, EOD, and firefighting.

Military robots deployed for transportation improve logistics efficiency and similarly aid movement of soldiers. Military robots assist soldiers in conveying battlefield materials alike assist in picking up causalities.

Europe is projected to grow at the fastest rate in the forecast period attributed to the growing deployment of military robots owing to increasing advancement and deployment of technologies by the European nations comprising Germany, the UK, and France in the defense sector.

Key participants include Endeavor Robotics, Elbit Systems Ltd., Lockheed Martin Corporation, Thales Group, Cobham PLC, BAE Systems, Qinetiq, General Dynamics Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, and Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., among others.



Platform Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Land

Wheeled

Legged

Tracked

Wearable

Airborne

Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV)

Unmanned Combat Aerial Vehicle (UCAV)

Naval

Unmanned Surface Vehicles (USVs)

Autonomous Underwater Vehicles (AUVs)

Remotely Operated Underwater Vehicles (ROVs)



Operation Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Human-Controlled

Autonomous



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR)

Combat Support

Search and Rescue

Transportation

Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD)

Mine Clearance

Firefighting

Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–­­­2027)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Read more@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/military-robots-market



