The latest research on the Military Robots market applies both qualitative and quantitative data analysis to present an overview of the future adjacencies around the Military Robots industry for the forecast period, 2020-2027
Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/09/2021 -- Military robots are designed for various military uses, including search and rescue, mine clearance, transportation, and targeting. It is estimated that combat robots have become an inherent part of military forces and would soon replace humans for challenging tasks that involved dangerous, dirty, and repetitive work.
An increased defense budget is a significant factor in fueling the market growth. The overall military expenditure, in 2019, has risen to about USD 11.92 trillion, a change of 3.6% from 2018, and the highest annual spending increase since 2010. In the US, in 2019, military spending rose by 5.3% to an overall USD 732.00 billion, which is equivalent to 38.0% of worldwide military spending. The US Department of Defense (DoDs) appropriated USD 6.00 billion for ISR operation.
Military Robots Market Drivers
Robots are helpful in extreme and uncertain environments. They can perform inspection and surveillance activities within minutes and are very effective in biological, nuclear, and chemical warfare scenarios.
Key participants include Endeavor Robotics, Elbit Systems Ltd., Lockheed Martin Corporation, Thales Group, Cobham PLC, BAE Systems, Qinetiq, General Dynamics Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, and Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., among others.
The market for military robotics is influenced by the rapid rise in demand for drones in every nation's defence forces. These drones are beneficial when it comes to disarming bombs, situational awareness, provide aid to soldiers on the battleground, and also help in rescue and search operations. The military robots are programmable depending upon the tasks like surveillance to shooting, making them flexible for any sort of task. This advantage of military robots is expected to fuel the market in the near future.
Platform Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Land
Wheeled
Legged
Tracked
Wearable
Airborne
Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV)
Unmanned Combat Aerial Vehicle (UCAV)
Naval
Unmanned Surface Vehicles (USVs)
Autonomous Underwater Vehicles (AUVs)
Remotely Operated Underwater Vehicles (ROVs)
Operation Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Human-Controlled
Autonomous
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR)
Combat Support
Search and Rescue
Transportation
Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD)
Mine Clearance
Firefighting
Others
Regional Landscape
North America emerged as the largest contributor in the military robotics market owing to the adoption of these robots in the U.S defence force. The European military robot market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2020 to 2027. One of the major driving factors for the military robots industry in Europe is the rise in the use of UAVs for surveillance.
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources
1.1. Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Research Sources
1.4.1. Primary
1.4.2. Secondary
1.4.3. Paid Sources
1.5. Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027
Chapter 3. Key Insights
Chapter 4. Military Robots Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
4.1. Military Robots Market Material Segmentation Analysis
4.2. Industrial Outlook
4.2.1. Market indicators analysis
4.2.2. Market drivers analysis
4.2.2.1. Increased defense budget
4.2.2.2. The development of multi-mission robots
4.2.2.3. Rising deployment in harsh and hazardous environment
4.2.2.4. Substitution of robots by human soldiers leading to reduced casualties
4.2.3. Market restraints analysis
4.2.3.1. Strict regulatory norms
4.3. Technological Insights
4.4. Regulatory Framework
4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis
4.7. Price trend Analysis
4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis
Chapter 5. Military Robots Market By Platform Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)
5.1. Platform Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027
5.1.1. Land
5.1.1.1. Wheeled
5.1.1.2. Legged
5.1.1.3. Tracked
5.1.1.4. Wearable
5.1.2. Airborne
5.1.2.1. Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV)
5.1.2.2. Unmanned Combat Aerial Vehicle (UCAV)
5.1.3. Naval
5.1.3.1. Unmanned Surface Vehicles (USVs)
5.1.3.2. Autonomous Underwater Vehicles (AUVs)
5.1.3.3. Remotely Operated Underwater Vehicles (ROVs)
