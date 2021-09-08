Military Robots Market to Witness the Highest Growth by 2025

Northbrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/08/2021 -- The military robots market size is projected to grow from USD 14.5 billion in 2020 to USD 24.2 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 10.7% from 2020 to 2025. Drivers for this market include the increasing use of robots in areas affected by chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear (CBRN) attacks, the increased use of robots for mine countermeasures, and the increasing use of UAVs in life-threatening missions. However, the market is restrained by high operational costs and the reliability of robots. There are multiple opportunities for manufacturers to develop fully autonomous robots capable of carrying out specific applications and dangerous missions. However, challenges such as the need for continuous power supply and limited range need to be overcome.



Based on the application, the intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance subsegment of the land military robots market is expected to account for the largest share during the forecast period



Based on application, the intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) subsegment of the land military robots market is expected to account for the largest share during the forecast period. ISR is one of the major applications of military robots. UAVs, UGVs, USVs, ROVs, and AUVs are extensively used in ISR applications. Small UGVs are mainly used in the military sector to provide battlefield intelligence. Currently, armed forces worldwide no longer rely on human scouts instead use small robots, which can remain almost invisible to the enemy



The Autonomous Underwater Vehicles (AUV) subsegment of the marine military robots market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2020 to 2025



By platform, the AUV market subsegment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to its use for applications such as undersea surveillance, mine countermeasures, anti-submarine warfare, security, detection, and inspection. Presently, the operational capabilities of ROVs have increased. They are widely used for mine countermeasures, wherein tethered ROVs are indispensable for ships or deep-sea divers. Data is collected in ROVs by sensors, cameras, sonar, and echo sonar systems. In addition, various programs have been undertaken to develop a recovery technology for untethered vehicles used to undertake search and rescue operations underwater.



The Europe military robots market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



The Europe military robots market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2020 to 2025. Countries such as Russia, Germany, UK, Italy, France, and the Rest of Europe (Sweden, Norway, Denmark, etc.) are considered in this regional market analysis. One of the strongest growth factors for the military robots industry in Europe is the increased use of UAVs for surveillance.



As a result of the COVID-19 crisis, many countries have decided to cut their overall defense budgets. According to industry experts, defense departments would focus more on sectors of high importance to national security, and the budgets for research and non-critical sectors would be temporarily cut. However, some European countries have increased their planned defense spending during this time, contrary to other countries.



Key Market Players

Key players profiled in this report on the military robots market include FLIR Systems, Inc. (US), BAE Systems (UK), Saab AB (Sweden), QinetiQ (UK) Lockheed Martin Corporation (US), General Dynamics Corporation (US), . Contracts and new product launches were key strategies adopted by the leading players to achieve growth in the military robots market.



