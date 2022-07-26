Military Wearables Market Size, Share, Forecast 2027

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/26/2022 -- The military wearables market size is projected to grow from USD 3.1 Billion in 2022 to USD 3.4 Billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 1.8% from 2022 to 2027.



To increase their soldiers' level of protection, the global armed forces have been trying to empower their soldiers with cutting-edge technologies like the latest head mounted displays, body diagnostics sensors, advanced personal clothing, improved navigation & communication devices, and other types of military wearables. This helps them enhance battlefield situational awareness while also enhancing the operational capabilities of the deployed soldiers.



Based on End User, the military wearables market has been segmented into land forces, naval forces, and air forces. The land forces segment is projected to lead the military wearables market for the forecasted period due to the ongoing modernization programs undertaken by several defence forces across the globe.



Based on the Technology, the military wearables market has been segmented into vision & surveillance, exoskeleton, power & energy management, navigation, communication & computing, smart textile, network & connectivity management, and monitoring There is a huge demand for Augmented Reality (AR) & Virtual Reality (VR) technology-based product. Additionally, advancement in the night vision technologies is also driving the market.



Based on Wearable Type, the military wearables market has been segmented into headwear, eyewear, body wear, hearables, wristwear. The headwear segment is projected to lead the military wearables market during the forecast period owing to the substantial demand for AR & VR integrated headwear.



Based on Region Segment, the Asia Pacific accounted for the largest market share in 2022, and Middle East is projected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The market for military wearables in the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region is expanding because of the escalation of geopolitical rift driving the race for superiority in terms of military capabilities, evident from enhanced defense expenditure and investments in the modernization of various defense equipment of most countries in these regions.