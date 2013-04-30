MilitaryGunSupply.com Now Offers Exclusive Slide Fire SSAR 15 Bump Stock

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2013 -- Military Gun Supply, a company dedicated in providing various military firearms, surplus guns, magazines and ammunition, is now offering a bump stock for the AR-15 the Slide Fire SSAR 15. The company is currently offering the exclusive stock in two models the original OGR and a new SBS design. Bump firing stocks are often demanded amongst recreational shooters however these specific stocks require precise designing and advanced security features. This latest bump stock designed by Slide Fire Solutions has been complimented by many consumers and critics alike, some of whom have even stated that the technology behind the stock’s creation is groundbreaking.



The media spokesperson of Military Gun Supply quoted on the provision of their latest bump stock for AR-15 rifles, “Bump firing or rapid firing without making a rifle fully automatic is a completely different form of shooting and is often considered as the most exciting style. However there are 2 main reasons why creating a bump stock for rifles is often difficult. One of them is the quick burst of recoils that come along with it which requires a sophisticated design that focuses on safety. The second challenge is the loss of precision, usually aiming down the sight while bump firing is very difficult and most of time not at all possible. Slide Fire Solutions have come up with a one of a kind bump stock for AR-15 rifles which tackles these two challenges. The Slide Fire SSAR -15 allows the shooter to bump fire safely and accurately.”



The company is offering the bump stock at a manufacturer’s life time warranty covering defects in material and workmanship. Bump firing is usually a style where an individual shoots from the hip. However the Slide Fire SSAR 15 now adds another dimension to bump firing by making aiming down the sight a possibility, which is the main reason why the bump stock design is considered revolutionary. The stock is available for both right handed and left handed shooters and an upgrade to new SBS model is also possible for additional $10.



Machine Gun Supply has gained immense popularity amongst shooting enthusiasts mainly due to their comprehensive provision of guns, stocks, accessories and ammunitions. The company is also one of the first providers of latest products, such as the Slide Fire SSAR 15.



Military Gun Supply is one of the leading companies that provides military firearms, surplus guns, magazines and ammunition.



