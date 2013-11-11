MilitarySwordDisplays.com Announces Facebook Giveaway

Spokane Valley, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/11/2013 -- MilitarySwordDisplays.com is proud to announce a Facebook Contest designed to honor America's military men and women. The giveaway, which lets military personnel and friends and family members of servicemen and servicewomen enter to win a military display.



To enter, simply visit the company Facebook Contest page and like the page for a free contest entry. Users can add extra entries to the contest by liking MilitarySwordDisplays.com on Twitter, sending a tweet about the contest to your followers and providing your definition of "Honor."



The winner of the contest receives a beautiful -- and free -- handcrafted keepsake-quality customized military letter opener on a beautiful wooden base. These stunningly beautiful US military decorative items are normally priced at $115.00 and makes an incredibly thoughtful gift for any US serviceman or woman, their families or loved ones.



About Military Sword Displays

MilitarySwordDisplays.com is the enterprise of former US Marine and master woodworker, Larry Hughes. Each display is individually handcrafted in the USA using the finest materials and finished in meticulous detail. They are then customized using authentic unit and service insignia and crests with a smartly appointed engraved brass plaque for the recipients information.