Milk and Honey Shoes Featured on the Today Show with Kathie Lee and Hoda

New York, NY -- 05/03/2013 -- Milk and Honey Shoes the premiere custom online shoe designer was featured on the Today Show with Kathie Lee and Hoda.



Kathie Lee and Hoda designed their own shoes and were pleased to preview “The Kathie Lee and The Hoda” shoes to viewers across the country. Kathie Lee designed a pair of sandals with navy and white polka dots and black and white stripes with a 4" brown wood heel.



Hoda designed a pair of Barely There patent pumps with a knot detail, 4.5" heel and 1" inside platform.



"We have been long time fans of levity and fun of Kathie Lee and Hoda in the morning. They both have such a commitment to a charitable way of life we could not be more excited to have them as our latest celebrity designers! 100% of the proceeds of Kathie Lee's shoes will be donated to Childhelp.org and Hoda’s Groove With Me, Inc. respectively. We are honored to be affiliated with such tremendous organizations and such tremendously stylish and big-hearted women,” stated Dori Howard, Co-founder of Milk and Honey Shoes.



Childhelp.org exists to meet the physical, emotional, educational, and spiritual needs of abused, neglected and at-risk children. They focus their efforts on advocacy, prevention, treatment, and community outreach.



Groove With Me, Inc. is a youth development organization using free dance classes and performance opportunities as a tool to instill in young women the leadership, pride, spirit of cooperation, creativity, joy and discipline needed to confront the adversity in their daily lives and throughout their future development. The program seeks to decrease teen pregnancy, truancy, crime, violence, prostitution, substance abuse and gang related activity by nurturing youth, building self-confidence, offering positive choices, and providing a safe place to go.



The shoes are available on the Milk and Honey website for everyone to purchase which will benefit both charities.



About Milk and Honey

The concept of Milk & Honey originated from two sisters Dori and Ilissa Howard who knew what they wanted in fashion but weren’t always able to get it. More than just current and stylish looks, they wanted shoes that fit their personal style.



They set out on a mission to find the perfect cobbler who could create the superior quality shoes they wanted. At the same time, they developed their own proprietary lasts (the mould on which the shoe is made) for a contemporary style and great fit. They also sourced all of their own high quality materials from all over the world.



Armed with the right resources, Ilissa and Dori launched the business that would allow women all over the world to design their own shoes. To the sisters being able to have perfect shoes is like reaching paradise… or the land of Milk & Honey.



For More information visit: www.milkandhoneyshoes.com



