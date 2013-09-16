"Milk in South Africa - a Snapshot (2013)" Published

New Food market report from Mintel: "Milk in South Africa - a Snapshot (2013)"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/16/2013 -- Milk in South Africa by Mintel Global Market Navigator provides you with annual year-end market size data, most recently updated in 2013. This market covers liquid, powdered and flavoured cow's milk. It excludes condensed, evaporated, sour and cultured milk. Market size is based on retail and non-retail sales. Market size for Milk in South Africa is given in ZAR and litre with a minimum of five years' historical data. Market Forecast is provided for five years. Included with this snapshot is socio-economic data for South Africa. Population, Consumer Price Index (CPI), Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Exchange Rates.
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