Milk in the US - a Snapshot (2013) - New Report Available

New Beverages research report from Mintel is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/21/2013 -- Milk in US by Mintel Global Market Navigator provides you with annual year-end market size data, most recently updated in 2013. This market covers liquid, powdered and flavoured cow's milk. It excludes condensed, evaporated, sour and cultured milk. Market size is based on retail and non-retail sales. Market size for Milk in US is given in USD and litre with a minimum of five years' historical data. Market Forecast is provided for five years. Included with this snapshot is socio-economic data for US. Population, Consumer Price Index (CPI), Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Exchange Rates.
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