New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/23/2021 -- The global Milk Protein Concentrates market is forecast to reach USD 3.44 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Milk protein concentrates are the dairy-based ingredients with high proteins. They are produced from concentrating and ultrafiltration of skimmed milk. It contains casein, protein, and whey in a similar ratio. The market is fairly consolidated with only selected vendors. An increased product launches is enhancing the revenue of the manufacturers.



Leading Players Profiled in the Report Include:



Sachsenmilch Leppersdorf Gmbh, Friesland Campina DM, Tatura, Arla Foods, Westland, Wheyco Gmbh, Amco Protein, Lactalis Ingredients, Havero Hoogwewt, and Fonterra Co-operative Group, among others.



Milk protein concentrates finds a wide variety of applications in infant formula production owing to its high calcium content. They are milk items possessing a high concentration of proteins. They are available in dry and powdered form. The high benefits derived from the products are expected to drive the demand in the coming years. Moreover, the growing demand for protein-rich and an increase in the intake of protein-rich diet will propel the growth of the market.



Consumers around the globe are becoming conscious regarding health and fitness owing to the high rate of obesity and malnutrition and the deterioration of the immune system of the human body. However, instabilities related to the cost of milk can limit the expansion of the milk protein concentrates in the coming period.



The market in the European region took the lead among the major exporters. The 2016 increase in EU exports stemmed from a rise in milk production and limited growth in consumption within its internal market, apart from the prevailing lower Euro/USD exchange rate. Among the European countries, Belarus is projected to record strong export growth, due to its increased trade with the Russian Federation during the forecast period.



Further key findings from the report suggest



Milk protein concentrates provide a base of dietetic products. High-heat non-fat dry milk is reputed to impart water-absorption capacity to baked goods such as bread. Lactose containing dairy ingredients are responsible for the desirable brown crust in bread and other bakery items.



Milk Protein Concentrates (MPC) is applicable in many fields, such as cheese and nutrition products applications, ice creams, yogurt, and nondairy products, among others. With the growth in the economy, the downstream application industries will need more Milk Protein Concentrates.



The primary raw materials of MPC are filtered milk or fresh milk. Volatility in the prices of the upstream product will impact on the production cost of MPC, and also its price and consumption.



Co-precipitation is the heat treatment, usually above 85°C for one to twenty minutes, and is applied to skimmed milk, then either an acidification or a calcium enrichment is done. The second step causes aggregation and sedimentation of caseins and serum proteins.



Online channels are witnessing a rise in demand due to the growth in e-commerce portals as the key selling medium among consumers. It also has the additional benefit of value-added services and cash-on-deliver (COD) and coupon benefits.



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Milk Protein Concentrates market on the basis of preparation method, application, distribution channel, and region:



Preparation Method Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)



Co-precipitation

Division by ultrafiltration



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)



Bakery and Confectionary

Dairy Products

Infant Formula

Emulsifier

Nutritional Products



Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)



Online

Offline



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)



North America

U.S

Europe

U.K

France

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

MEA

Latin America

Brazil



