Milking Robots Industry Worth $4.2 Billion USD by 2027

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/14/2022 -- The milking robots market is estimated to be worth USD 2.4 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 4.2 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 11.7% during the forecast period. Benefits offered by automatic milking systems such as milking robots and reduced labor costs due to automation in dairy farms are some of the major factors driving the milking robots market growth globally.



DeLaval (Sweden), GEA Group (Germany), Lely (Netherlands), BouMatic (US), Fullwood JOZ (UK), Milkomax Solutions laiteres inc. (Canada), System Happel GmbH (Germany), Waikato Milking Systems NZ LP (New Zealand), AMS Galaxy (USA), and Dairymaster (Ireland).



In recent years, there has been a growing trend of using add-on robotic solutions to help in automating the pre-milking and post-milking procedures in dairy farms. Companies such as miRobot (Israel) offer comprehensive add-on robotic solutions that can be integrated with existing milking systems in dairy farms. These solutions are highly compact, durable, and easy to operate. The add-on robotic solution offered by miRobot conducts pre-and post-milking procedures based on the requirement of the animal, ensuring improved milk yield along with enhanced animal comfort.



The milking robots market for farms with herd size above 1,000 are expected to register highest CAGR during the forecast period. Large dairy farms with herd sizes above 1,000 cows are found in countries such as the US, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, and other major milk-producing regions globally. They are also commonly found in Australia and New Zealand owing to the presence of large areas of land for pastures. For large herd sizes, it is tedious to milk the cows simultaneously in accordance with their milking period. Milking such large herds would also require many farmers. To overcome this problem, farm owners are increasingly using milking robots.



The milking robots market for services is expected to register the highest growth from 2022 to 2027. Awareness among farm owners regarding the benefits of automated milking technologies and ways to interpret data recorded by software platforms and mobile applications are the major factors driving the market growth.



Moreover, the rapidly increasing global population and the subsequently growing demand for milk and other dairy products has led to a significant rise in the number of dairy farms globally. The increasing number of dairy farms and investments by governments in many countries for the adoption of advanced farming solutions are expected to provide ample growth opportunities for market players offering milking robots.



