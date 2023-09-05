Milking Robots Market Size Worth USD 4.2 Billion, Globally by 2027 at 11.7% CAGR

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/05/2023 -- The milking robots market is projected to reach USD 4.2 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 11.7% during the forecast period.



Reduced labor costs due to automation in dairy farms and the growing awareness about the benefits of using automated milking solutions such as milking robots especially in large farms are some of the major factors driving the market growth.



The adoption of milking automation technologies, such as milking robots, can be instrumental in decreasing labor costs in dairy farms by significantly increasing milk yield. The use of milking robots not only reduces manual effort but also increases the number of times an individual animal can be milked, thereby increasing the yield. With the farmer's presence being no longer mandatory at regular milking times, the labor and operational costs are expected to decrease due to the adoption of milking robots industry.



Hardware segment to dominate the milking robots market during forecast period



Increasing adoption of milking robots, growing preference for automated hardware and systems, technological advancements by key players to introduce innovative products, growing demand for dairy products and subsequent increase in the number of dairy cows globally are some of the major factors driving demand for milking robots hardware.



Moreover, the increasing awareness about remote monitoring of dairy cows, identification and tracking of dairy cows with the help of sensor technology, and behavior monitoring and control of livestock on dairy farms are expected to fuel the demand for sensing and monitoring solutions for dairy farming during the forecast period.



Automated milking rotaries to register the highest CAGR in the milking robots market during the forecast period



The market for automated milking rotaries is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period as these machines not only facilitate the milking of large herds but are also flexible enough to operate in different farming practices, ranging from free stall and loose housing to pasture-based dairying. Some of the benefits offered by automated milking rotaries include less dependency on manual labor and subsequently reduced labor cost, and increased milk yields due to more frequent milking.



Europe accounted for the largest market share in 2021 owing to the widespread automation of dairy farms in Western Europe. DeLaval (Sweden), Dairymaster (Ireland), and Lely (Netherlands) are some of the major players in the milking robots market in Europe. These companies provide milking robots to end-users globally. The increasing trend of automation, and the presence of several market players are some of the major factors contributing to the market growth in Europe.



Key Market Players



The major players in the milking robots companies are DeLaval (Sweden), GEA Group (Germany), Lely (Netherlands), BouMatic (US), and Fullwood JOZ (UK).