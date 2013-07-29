Millennial Entrepreneurs Share How They Make Six Figures in Podcast Series Entrepreneur 2.0

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/29/2013 -- Millennial Entrepreneurs share their success secrets, failures and AHA moments in Entrepreneur 2.0, the weekly podcast series. For more information, please visit http://courtneymckenzie.com



Courtney C. McKenzie, Former Miss Jamaica Intercontinental and CEO of Crowned Public Relations, Inc. launched the podcast series Entrepreneur 2.0.



This series was designed to provide valuable insight into the lives of millennial and tech entrepreneurs making six figures. Episodes will cover a range of topics including branding, online marketing, customer development, technical how to’s, and tips.



Entrepreneur 2.0 episodes are short, digestible audios designed to inspire, educate and entertain Entrepreneur 2.0’s growing audience. To date, Entrepreneur 2 0 has been downloaded in over 65 countries and features nine episodes including:



Taking Big Risks That Yield Big Rewards with Paul C. Brunson, co-host of LoveTown USA, Oprah Winfrey Network



http://traffic.libsyn.com/courtneymckenzie/2_Paul_Brunson_Entrepreneur_2.0.mp3



Creating a Sweet Customer Experience with Felecia Hatcher of Feverish Ice Cream, Author, Speaker, Empact 100 honoree



http://traffic.libsyn.com/courtneymckenzie/Felecia_Hatcher_Interview.mp3



Marketing Your Business Using Social Media with New York Times Best Selling Author Jay Baer



http://traffic.libsyn.com/courtneymckenzie/Jay_Baer_Interview.mp3



How to Stand Out from the Competition with Tiwa Works, International CEO, Creator of Atlanta Greek Picnic



http://traffic.libsyn.com/courtneymckenzie/Tiwa_Works.mp3



How to Create A Top 50 Ranked Blog With Wayne Sutton, Cofounder of Cosemble, Founder of PitchTo



http://traffic.libsyn.com/courtneymckenzie/Wayne_Sutton_Episode_4.mp3



Entrepreneur 2.0 can be accessed and enjoyed at the listener’s convenience. To increase accessibility, there are three ways a user can listen to episodes.



1- iTunes: Users wishing to receive new episodes immediately upon availability may also subscribe to the podcast. Sit users can find Entrepreneur 2.0 in iTunes Podcast section http://courtneymckenzie.com/podcast



2- Visit http://courtneymckenzie.com and click the podcast tab



3- Audio MP3 Download: This will play the MP3 within the users’ browser, or the user can download the file to their computer and save the MP3 to listen at their convenience.



http://courtneymckenzie.com/iTunes



Media Contact:

Courtney McKenzie

contact@courtneymckenzie.com

Miami, Florida

http://courtneymckenzie.com