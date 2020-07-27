Millennials Love Artistic Jewelry when Words Alone Aren't Enough to Make a Statement

Bronx, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/27/2020 -- Established out of a need to find a unique fashion jewelry store online that housed conscious and artistic jewels, that didn't break the bank. AWKN Jewelry was created for the budget-friendly jewelry-loving fashionista that likes to look luxurious and artistic while consciously staying true to themselves -- and their wallets! We pride ourselves in being able to provide artsy, trendy and timeless fashion jewelry that not only is affordable, but also maintains high-quality standards. There are four primary collections within AWKN Jewelry, which can be shopped on their site: Awaken, Boho, Color, and Timeless. All collections include gold and silver jewelry to fit any style. The price points of the jewelry range from $12 to $40.



Also, giving back to the community is an important aspect of AWKN, which is why they're donating a percentage of monthly sales to charities in New York City. "We come from very humble beginnings, and that is why we donate a percentage of our sales to charities in New York City. Thank you for allowing us to serve our community with your support."



Fore more information on AWKN Jewelry, please visit their website at www.awknjewelry.com



