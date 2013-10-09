Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/09/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Miller Insurance Services LLP : Company Profile and SWOT Analysis market report to its offering

This SWOT analysis and company profile is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to gain a better understanding of the company's business.



WMI's 'Miller Insurance Services LLP : Company Profile and SWOT Analysis' report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format.



WMI strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

Examines and identifies key information and issues about 'Miller Insurance Services LLP' for business intelligence requirements.

Studies and presents the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities (growth potential) and threats (competition). Strategic and operational business information is objectively reported.

The profile also contains information on business operations, company history, major products and services, key employees.



Reasons to Buy

Quickly enhance your understanding of the company.

Gain insight into the marketplace and a better understanding of internal and external factors which could impact the industry.

Recognize potential partnerships and suppliers.



Key Highlights

Miller Insurance Services LLP (MIS) is an insurance and reinsurance broker based in the UK. The company offers a wide range of insurance and reinsurance products to individuals and business customers. The company's insurance offerings include accident and health insurance, business interruption insurance, construction insurance, marine insurance, property and casualty insurance, kidnap and ransom insurance, product liability insurance and political risk insurance. In addition, the company offers reinsurance products such as casualty treaty reinsurance; facultative reinsurance; life, personal accident and health treaty reinsurance; marine and energy treaty reinsurance; property treaty reinsurance; and specialty treaty reinsurance. The company's operations are spanned across the UK, Belgium, France, Bermuda, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Singapore and Taiwan. MIS is headquartered in London, the UK.



Companies Mentioned



Miller Insurance Services LLP



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http://www.reportstack.com/product/143607/miller-insurance-services-llp-company-profile-and-swot-analysis.html

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Roger Campbell

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Naperville

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United States

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