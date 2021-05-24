Miller Pediatric Dentistry and Orthodontics Announces Emergency Care Services

Boynton Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/24/2021 -- Miller Pediatric Dentistry and Orthodontics, a top pediatric dentist in Boynton Beach, FL, is proud to announce emergency care services.



As summer returns to Florida and life returns to normal after a year of COVID-related lockdowns, dentists anticipate an increased need for emergency dental care.



"Sports cause most emergency care visits," says a representative of Miller Pediatric Dentistry and Orthodontics. "Players often look at the ball, not the ground, while they're running. Tripping means landing on your face, and teeth can crack or come out altogether."



"Ball-related sports are even more deadly to teeth," the representative says. "A direct hit to the face by a fast-moving baseball or softball almost always causes significant oral injuries."



Panicked families often take wounded children to the emergency room for care. But that isn't always wise. Going to an emergency dentist in Boynton Beach, FL, may be a better option.



"In an emergency room, you're likely to get good pain control and wound cleaning," the representative says. "But you'll miss a critical restoration window. At an emergency dentist, we can do things like replace knocked-out teeth and file chipped teeth. Acting quickly can mean the difference between keeping teeth and needing implants later."



Our Boynton Beach, FL, dentist here at Miller Pediatric Dentistry and Orthodontics offers emergency care and has years of experience.



"We've helped literally hundreds of children recover from really catastrophic injuries," the representative says. "Of course, we'd prefer to focus on keeping teeth healthy throughout life. Preventive care services are less invasive than fixing big problems. But we love to help a child move past a big injury and into a healthier future."



Families in need can contact the clinic at (561) 336-6560. The line is always monitored, and a team is always ready to help.



"We hope families won't hesitate to reach out in case of dental emergencies," the representative says. "We'd like to help if we can."



