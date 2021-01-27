Miller Pediatric Dentistry & Orthodontics Encourages Routine Cleanings

Boynton Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/27/2021 -- A leading Florida pediatric dentistry organization is encouraging all parents to return to pre-COVID dental schedules.



A typical child should visit a dentist once every six months for an examination. Younger children should learn how to keep their smiles bright and free of decay. Older children/teenagers need routine cleanings, and some need consults for smile-straightening solutions like braces or Invisalign.



Due to COVID-19, some parents have abandoned this schedule.



Close to 80 percent of all dental practices closed their doors to all but emergency patients in March.* Most opened back up again, but some parents remain wary of regular visits.



"We know parents are doing all they can to keep their children healthy," says Dr. Miller of Miller Pediatric Dentistry & Orthodontics. "We want to encourage these parents to understand that visiting the dentist really is safe. And children absolutely need pediatric dentistry. It's not optional."



During visits, dentists will conduct:



- X-ray examinations. The photographs help dentists examine the health of your child's teeth as well as their growth and development.



- Head and neck assessments. During the visit the dentist will exam the head and neck, to ensure everything is perfectly healthy.



- Tooth and gum exam. Your child's dentist will look over all the teeth as well as the soft tissues (gums) in your child's mouth and develop plans to amend any issues.



Routine cleanings are an important part of these regular visits.



"Some parents think of baby teeth as disposable, and they don't worry about decay. Unfortunately, that's inaccurate," says Dr. Miller of Miller Pediatric Dentistry & Orthodontics. "Cavities and infections in baby teeth can spread. Addressing the problem is critical. Even more important is learning how to prevent these problems all together."



Children may also need early orthodontic help. Treating a child's jaw during the growth period could prevent some problems from forming. For example, widening the upper jaw could allow adult teeth to grow and thrive rather than crowding together. At Miller Pediatric Dentistry & Orthodontics, doctors can use a wide array of tools for these issues including the use of expanders, braces or Invisalign.



Miller Pediatric Dentistry & Orthodontics puts patient safety first. Masks and gloves are always used in patient care, and that's been true long before the pandemic hit. Treatment spaces are well ventilated to keep air moving and infectious particles away from small children. And every treatment space is thoroughly cleaned between patients.



"We know that treatment is safe in our office, and we encourage parents to take action and make appointments now," Dr. Miller says.



About Miller Pediatric Dentistry & Orthodontics

Miller Pediatric Dentistry & Orthodontics and Children's Dentistry of Coral Springs: Two offices are open to serve clients in Florida. Both are open Monday through Friday to see pediatric dentistry patients. Services include routine cleanings, restorative dentistry, special needs dentistry, and orthodontics. Both offices offer in person and virtual complimentary orthodontic consultations. Three dentists are available for appointments.



* Source: The Journal of Healthcare Risk Management