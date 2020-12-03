Miller's Offers 5 Electrical Safety Tips for Holiday Decorating

Norfolk, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/03/2020 -- Nothing compares to the excitement of holiday decorating—both inside and outside of the home. Twinkling lights, beautifully adorned trees and other indoor decorations are a homeowner's delight. But as endearing as decorating can be, it also can be quite hazardous. In fact, according to the National Fire Protection Association, 160 house fires are sparked each year by Christmas trees. Yikes! To keep customers safe from electrical hazards, Miller's Heating and Air Conditioning—the area's leading heat pump repair expert in Portsmouth—is offering five critical safety tips for holiday decorating.



1. Inspect extension cords.

Years of overuse can result in frayed or worn electrical cords. Use cords that are in good shape. Also, keep indoor cords for indoor use and outdoor cords for outdoor use only.



2. Do not overload electrical outlets.

Extra lighting during the holiday season requires more plugs and extra cords. Don't overload outlets. Instead, invest in a surge protector to keep all illuminated decorations properly and safely plugged in.



3. Do not connect too many light strands.

When the time comes for stringing lights on the tree, refrain from connecting more than three light strands together—as too many can be a hazard.



4. Install GFCI outlets near all sinks.

Protect everyone by installing GFCI outlets in the kitchen and bathrooms. These outlets are designed to automatically shut off if they sense any current abnormalities—which can happen near water.



5. Switch to battery-operated window candles.

Cut back on electricity use and reduce fire hazards by switching to battery-operated window candles. Many brands come with timer switches and can be set to go on and off at desired times.



Stay safe and warm this season with heating maintenance or boiler installation in Norfolk and nearby from Miller's.



