Miller's, the No. 1 company for emergency heating repair in Portsmouth and nearby, has six top suggestions:



1. Check pipes

Prevent frozen pipes by keeping thermostats set consistently, pipes insulated and garage doors closed. Don't forget to seal any cracks that look suspicious.



2. Inspect generators

Change oil and replace filters in the generator. Do a test run to ensure it's working properly before a power outage hits.



3. Change batteries

Homeowners should change batteries in both smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors to safeguard their homes against possible fires and dangerous gases.



4. Filter switch

Change filters in both the spring and fall to ensure improved indoor air quality and help reduce pollutants from entering homes.



5. Invest in surge protection

Miller's installs home surge protection for residents who wish to safeguard against electrical storms. It's the perfect way to gain total peace of mind over Virginia's summer storms.



6. Update receptacles to GFCI

Upgrade those outlets and receptacles so they are all GFCI (ground-fault circuit interrupter)-compliant.



