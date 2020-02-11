High Nutritional Content of Millet Offers Several Health Benefits to People of Every Age Group

Balboa, San Francisco -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/11/2020 -- Rising incidence of diseases such as diabetes, obesity, and cardiovascular diseases due to lifestyle changes is catalyzing demand for diets that prevent them, wherein millet is gathering steam. Millet is high in nutrients and helps prevent several lifestyle diseases.



Besides, gluten-free property of millet helps in losing weight. Thus, millet is widely included as a part of staple food in several regions across the world. It is consumed in form of flatbread and porridges.



Rising awareness about benefits offered by millet has spurred its demand in recent years. This, in turn, is resulting gradual expansion of millet market globally. People are opting for beverages, breakfast food, and fodder which have millet as an ingredient.



The food grain offers several health benefits to infants by lowering the risk of malnutrition. This is one of key factors driving the growth of millet market.



Millet market has been witnessing high expansion rate due to its low glycemic index (GI). This helps in stabilizing the sugar level. Owing to the benefit offered by millet, people with fluctuating sugar level are trying to adopt the food grain in their diet.



The millet market is also being exposed substantially to customers through various distribution channels. Among all, online retail is one promising channel contributing to the expansion of millet market. Online stores are helping processors to create supply chain of various products involving the use of millet. It helps reduce the involvement of traditional grocery stores and third party retailers.



Less Water Consumption in Cultivation Making Millet Top Choice for Farmers



Farmers have been shifting toward cultivation of millet as they are less water intensive crops compared to other agricultural crops such as wheat and rice. Depletion of water resources is the major factor behind the shift. Millet has come out as one favorable crop as it can be easily cultivated in dry climate with minimum utilization of water. Also, the harvesting period is considerably less. Thus, millet is becoming an alternative to rice and wheat, in terms of both nutritional content as well as a sustainable crop.



High Tolerance of Millet Crops Against Dry Climates Makes it Favorable for African Countries



High demand for millet from urban population is anticipated to support the expansion of global millet market in the coming years. However, high product price is acting as hindrance in the penetration in food industry.



The millet production was projected to be 27.8 million tons globally, whereas India alone produced 41.0% of the global market share. On the other hand, millet market has been declining in the country. This is due to rising urbanization, growing disposal incomes, and unfavorable government policies. More than 50% of the millet produced is being used in several food products rather than staple food.



Millet is gaining popularity in African countries such as Nigeria, Niger, Sudan, Mali, and Burkina. As per the report by market analysts, 40% of global millet is consumed in Africa. Countries in the region are relying on millet for nutritional security, as nutritional security is one of the major challenges in African Countries. Besides, high drought tolerance capacity of millet is a key factor resulting in the expansion of millet market in the region. The crop can be cultivated in adverse climatic conditions of Africa.



Investments from private and public sectors for development of millet seed are likely to push the millet market in coming years.



Global millet market is highly fragmented and disorganized. Companies such as Dharani FaM CooP Ltd., and Janadhanya Farmers Producer Company Limited are selling and processing the millet crops after directly procuring from farmers. Processors such as Sresta Natural Bioproducts Pvt Ltd and Treta Agro (P) Ltd are trying to set their foothold in global millet market by exporting the products to the regional markets of Europe and North America.



