Millimeter Wave Equipment Market - Global Industry Size, Market Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecasts 2012 - 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/27/2012 -- With end users ranging from teenagers with iPhones to corporate data centers demanding higher bandwidths, there is an increasing demand for newer technologies to deliver this bandwidth. Use of fiber optic cables is the best option for delivering this bandwidth as these cables are considered to be the ultimate bandwidth delivery medium; however, the method is quite costlier. Millimeter wave wireless technology has potential to offer similar bandwidth compared to that of fiber optics without posing financial challenges.



Development of millimeter wave technology was necessitated by the lack of available frequencies in lower microwave frequency ranges that have become congested due to increasing demand from public and private sectors. Major advantage offered by millimeter waves in communication is its greater capacity to carry information signals and narrower beam that allows use of much smaller antennas.



Millimeter wave equipments based on E-band spectrum have characteristics like higher frequencies and single channel configurations that enable it to address various key markets. These characteristics allow high degree of frequency re-use and enables operators to configure links in close proximity without interference concerns making it more effective for short haul, high capacity links in dense metro areas, and fiber extension.



Market Segmentation



- Commercial Ka-Band Satellite (VSAT) Communications

- Construction & Infrastructure

- Medicine and Health

- Chemical Monitoring

- Manufacturing



Segmentation Based on Application



- Imaging

- Telecommunication

- Consumer Products

- Defense and Security



This research report analyzes this market depending on different market segments and major geographies. Report provides overview of global market, industry growth drivers, market restraints, market structure, and market projections for upcoming years. It also includes analysis of technological advancements in millimeter wave equipment market, Porter’s five force model analysis, and detailed company profiles of top industry players. Report provides review of micro and macro factors significant from point of view of new entrants and existing market players.



Geographies analyzed under this research study are



- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Rest of the World



Some of the key players dominating this market are Alcatel-Lucent, Ericsson, Huawei, NEC, NSN, BridgeWave, E-Band Communications, GigaBeam, LightPointe, Loea, and Proxim, ADC, Asyrmatos, CableFree, Elva-Link, G4, Rayawave, Siklu, Trango, and others.



