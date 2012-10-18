Milliner Philip Treacy Is Teaming Up with Voltaire Diamonds to Design an Engagement Ring Collection

Dublin, Ireland -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/18/2012 -- This week in news, individuals will see Philip Treacy teaming up with Voltaire Diamonds in order to design an engagement ring collection. This special engagement ring collection will be sold by the one and only VoltaireDiamonds. Philip Treachy is the world’s most visionary milliner.



This will be an exclusive collection of individual diamond engagement rings that will come with matching wedding bands. They are being designed by Philip Treacy and created by VoltaireDiamonds.ie craftsman.



This exclusive collection of engagement rings will officially launch in early 2013 (just in time for Valentine’s Day). Each one of the rings will come with their very own stylish presentation box.



Each set of the rings can be purchased separately. The rings will reflect the emotional commitment involved in engagement and marriage. They are working hard to make sure the rings represent emotional symbols of love.



Individuals can make appointments in order to view the exclusive design drawings for the Voltaire Diamonds Philip Treacy Collection. Those individuals who wish to own one of these beautiful first edition rings can reserve them in advance. The number of limited edition collection will only be available in the UK and Ireland. Further details will be posted on the company website: www.voltairediamonds.ie.



Voltaire Diamonds are engagement ring specialists. Seamus Fahy started Voltaire Diamonds back in 2006. They create diamond rings and beautiful jewelry pieces. Seamus Fahy is a former commodities and oil trader. Mr. Fahy turned to gemstones and precious metals when he first established his growing bespoke business.



The new design collaboration with Philip Treacy will add to the special design cachet that Volataire brand offers. Volataire Diamonds offers it all, from Engagement rings London to Engagement rings Dublin and even Engagement Rings Ireland.



