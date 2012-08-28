Million Dollar Adz Offers Cheap Online Advertising

New York City, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/28/2012 -- Million Dollar Adz advertising was started by Denise because she was tired of paying high prices for online advertising. She thought that to advertise online should be cheap and affordable for everyone. She wanted to make her dream of affordable advertising come true so she started MillionDollarAdz.com. The website will officially launch on August 26th which is the birthday of the website that inspired her to create MillionDollarAdz.com.



In a recent online interview, Denise stated: “Million Dollar Adz is an advertising solution for online businesses, I believe that advertising should be easy and affordable and effective. Quickly and easily drive targeted quality traffic to your business, we make advertising faster and easier than ever give us a try and see for yourself.”



Denise has already had some success with Million Dollar Adz as stated by an individual who tried her service. The individual Michelle Hutton stated in an online interview: “I was very skeptical about advertising on million dollar Adz, but I decided to go for it because as all I had to lose was 1 dollar, first I tried the 1 dollar ad which did exactly as stated and after a week decided on the 10 dollar Ad I was not disappointed. I was given the URL to the positive review page so that I could read it and have seen proof of 12000 visitors; it would normally cost me a lot of money in ads to get 12000 visitors so I’m delighted and will continue to advertise my business here, thank you million dollar adz.”



Denise looks forward to the launch of MillionDallarAdz.com on August 26th. She is looking forward to her website getting more ads as it continues to rise further in the search engines and get more targeted traffic.



For more information please visit http://www.milliondollaradz.com