Million Dollar Campaign Showcases Sensational South Coast Reports VisitNSW.com

"The new, million dollar Visit South Coast campaign will inspire visitors to explore and rediscover NSW's amazing South Coast. The campaign highlights the region's beautiful beaches, abundance of wildlife, pristine bushland, crystal clear water and fresh air," stated Minister Souris.



“The campaign is a great example of the collaborative partnership between Regional Tourism Organisations, Destination NSW to develop innovative and memorable marketing campaigns which celebrate regional NSW. The Campaign includes images of a seal playing in the clear waters off Montague Island, Eurobodalla with the caption, Just like a puppy – even has a wet nose, and a weedy sea dragon with the caption, Meet dragons that don’t live in castles.”



Destination NSW CEO, Sandra Chipchase, said this campaign builds on the success of the 2012 campaign, which resulted in over 16,000 sales leads to the travel industry from visitors wanting to book a short break to the region. This campaign sets the benchmark for all regional stakeholders to work together to create stunning marketing and advertising material, linked to travel packages, to drive overnight visitation.



The Chairman of the South Coast Regional Tourism Organisation, Brian Longbottom, said he was delighted with the Visit South Coast multimedia marketing campaign.



“It is a bringing together of all the natural beauty and wildlife of the South Coast and marketing it using a visually stunning and appealing campaign,” Mr Longbottom said.



About Visit NSW

VisitNSW.com is a site that promotes New South Wales in Australia and provides travel tips and information for visitors.



For more information visit http://www.visitnsw.com