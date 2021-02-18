Million Dollar Highway Awaits

Ouray, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/18/2021 -- Million Dollar Highway encompassed about 25 miles and is known for its picturesque mountain sights and landscapes. However, amid its beautiful aesthetics, the substantial drop-offs, slender switchbacks, and cliffy grades mean that those who are just getting started with driving such terrain may wish to have someone with experience driving them.



The Twin Peaks Lodge & Hot Springs, located close to the San Juan Mountains, has spacious rooms and nice facilities for those who need a spot to stay in Ouray while discovering Million Dollar Highway and beyond.



About Twin Peaks Lodge & Hot Springs

Located in Ouray, Colorado, the Twin Peaks Lodge and Hot Springs is a full-service hotel offering Ouray lodging accommodations near the mountains. The hotel is within walking distance to shops and restaurants and there are hundreds of miles of biking, Jeep, and hiking trails to explore. It is located at 125 3rd Avenue, Ouray, Colorado 81427. For more information on the hotel, Ouray lodging, or Twin Peaks lodging room types, please call 800-207-2700.