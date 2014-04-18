Million Hits Secret: Traffic Is About Naturally Attracting an Audience

Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/18/2014 -- Million Hits Secret has just recently been launched by Kaleb Nation and Peng Joon. They have had a number of successes with top selling Clickbank product launches in the past so they know what they are talking about.



What's It All About

Million Hits Secret is a three step marketing strategy for YouTube. The marketing strategy shows how driving lots of targeted traffic to websites and YouTube channels means more profits for website owners.



Million Hits Secret isn't just a 30+ video training course; it is an ever-expanding knowledge base and community for learning about social media success. Members receive brand new trainings every single month including modules on: Instagram, Google+, Tumblr, Facebook and Vine.



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Kaleb Nation talks about the formula for making money online which includes the following equation: Traffic plus Conversions equals Money (Profits)!



It may sound very simple but getting lots of good quality traffic to a website isn't that easy. In fact Kaleb shows how his three step strategy leverages the power of YouTube to generate traffic and as result profits.



His three steps include:

- Finding a product

- Get the affiliate link

- Learn how to get people to click on your link!



Kaleb has made sure that this is the best video marketing training available today. This course has all the relevant techniques that make it possible to stay up with the ever changing world of YouTube and internet marketing. There are even downloadable templates for Twitter and YouTube layouts included. As well there is a professional support team ready to answer any question.



The course is easy to understand with the following topics covered in the course:

- Keyword Strategies

- Research Tools

- Video Optimization

- Twitter Traffic Strategies

- Marketing Techniques

- Brand Awareness



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Since YouTube is free, easy to use, all that is needed is creating a video and uploading it to YouTube. That is the easy part. The hard part is getting someone to find the video since without traffic there isn't any profits to be made. However with the Million Hits Secret system, traffic is almost guaranteed.



About http://www.dancingwebmasters.net

The Million Hits Secret course is not just any ebook or video course. The three step YouTube marketing plan shows marketers how to drive a consistent flow of highly targeted traffic to websites. Best of all there is a 60 Day Money Back Guarantee for anyone who isn’t thrilled with the course.