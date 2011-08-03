Boys & Girls Clubs’ $1 Million Raffle Can Make Dreams Come True

Oxnard, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/03/2011 -- The Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Oxnard and Port Hueneme announces the launch of its Million Dollar Raffle fundraiser. Ticket holders can win the grand prize of $1 million cash. Other prizes include a 2012 BMW Mini Cooper, 2012 Chevrolet Corvette, trip to Paris, Harley-Davidson motorcycle and cash.



The 2011 Boys & Girls Club Million Dollar Raffle grand prize drawing is scheduled for Dec. 30. Early bird drawings will be Sept. 24, Oct. 28, and Nov. 30; early bird drawing winners are still eligible to win the grand prize. The multi-ticket drawing will be Dec. 30 and rewards people who purchase more than one ticket, giving them five opportunities to win when they purchase their tickets early.



Proceeds will help BGCOP (www.positiveplace4kids.org)deliver programs to more than 7,500 youth. BGCOP helps students make good choices. Recent studies found that 96% of BGCOP youth graduate high school (compared to 62% of Oxnard youth), and have lower teen pregnancy and crime rates than non-Club youth.



Million Dollar Raffle tickets are $150. Only 19,000 tickets will be available, and 205 prizes will be awarded. Odds are better than 1 in 85 of winning a prize.



To purchase tickets: visit http://www.bgcop.org/winamil, call toll-free 1-855-WIN-A-MIL (1-855-946-2645) or fax entry form to 1-877-757-3857.